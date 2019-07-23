#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Rupee opens lower at 68.92 a dollar, bond yields spike

Updated : July 23, 2019 09:06 AM IST

At 09:05 AM, the rupee was trading at 69.01 a dollar, down 9 paise from its Monday’s close of 68.92.
In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were up 0.85 percent to 6.42 percent from its previous close of 6.36 percent.
