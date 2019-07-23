Rupee opens lower at 68.92 a dollar, bond yields spike

The rupee opened lower against the US dollar on Friday, following a spike in American currency ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy decision later this month.

At 09:05 AM, the rupee was trading at 69.01 a dollar, down 9 paise from its Monday’s close of 68.92. The home currency opened at 68.98 and touched a high and a low of 68.98 and 69.02 a dollar, respectively.

In the currency market, the dollar rose to a near one-week high on expectation of a smaller interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve at the end of this month.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was p 0.05 percent to 97.314.

The US central bank is widely expected to lower its interest rate target range of 2.25 percent-2.50 percent by 25 basis points at a meeting ending July 31.

In commodity markets, oil prices inched lower as the International Energy Agency (IEA) said it would act quickly if needed to keep the market supplied amid tensions in the Middle East and traders eyed a weaker demand outlook.

Brent crude futures slipped 2 cents to $63.24 a barrel by 0121 GMT. The international benchmark rose more than 1 percent in the previous session.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 950.15 crore Friday, provisional data showed.