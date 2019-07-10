In association with
Rupee opens lower at 68.64 a dollar, bond yields rise

Updated : July 10, 2019 09:11 AM IST

At 09:10 AM, the rupee was trading at 68.62 a dollar, down 11 paise from its Tuesday’s close of 68.51.
In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were up 0.06 percent to 6.59 percent from its previous close of 6.59 percent.
