Rupee opens little changed at 68.65 a dollar, bond yields fall

Updated : July 09, 2019 09:11 AM IST

At 09:10 AM, the rupee was trading at 68.69 a dollar, down 3 paise from its Monday’s close of 68.66.
In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were down 0.1 percent to 6.56 percent from its previous close of 6.56 percent.
