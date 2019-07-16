cnbctv-18 budget 2019
Rupee opens little changed at 68.54 a dollar, bond yields fall

Updated : July 16, 2019 09:10 AM IST

At 09:10 AM, the rupee was trading at 68.58 a dollar, down 4 paise from its Monday’s close of 68.54.
In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were down 0.5 percent to 6.40 percent from its previous close of 6.43 percent.
