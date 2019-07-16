Rupee opens little changed at 68.54 a dollar, bond yields fall

The rupee opened little changed against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking sluggishness in emerging market currencies overseas.

At 09:08 AM, the rupee was trading at 68.58 a dollar, down 4 paise from its Monday’s close of 68.54. The home currency opened at 68.54 and touched a high and a low of 68.54 and 68.59 a dollar, respectively.

In the currency market, the dollar traded cautiously lower amid expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut this month.

The dollar was little changed at 107.900 yen, still pressured by comments last week from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Chicago Fed president Charles Evans indicating US rate cuts are needed to boost inflation.

In commodity markets, oil prices slipped for a second day after China posted its slowest quarterly economic growth in at least 27 years and as more production facilities returned to operation in the US Gulf.

China’s economic growth slowed to 6.2 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, in line with analysts’ expectations, with demand at home and abroad faltering as the Sino-U.S. trade war bites.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were down 10 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $66.38 a barrel by 0028 GMT. They fell 0.4 percent overnight.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 216.44 crore on Monday, provisional exchange data showed.