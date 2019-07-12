Rupee opens little changed at 68.42 a dollar, bond yields rise

The rupee opened little changed against the US dollar on Friday, a day after the domestic currency darted up 14 paise following dovish comments by the US Federal Reserve.

At 09:10 AM, the rupee was trading at 68.52 a dollar, down 8 paise from its Thursday’s close of 68.44. The home currency opened at 68.42 and touched a high and a low of 68.40 and 68.53 a dollar, respectively.

In the currency market, the dollar steadied on Friday after stronger-than-expected US inflation data tempered the hope of an aggressive interest rate cut by Federal Reserve later this month.

The dollar was little changed at 108.490 yen after rebounding from a low of 107.860 plumbed on Thursday.

In commodity markets, oil prices gained as US oil producers in the Gulf of Mexico cut more than half their output in the face of a tropical storm.

Brent crude futures were up 37 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $66.89 per barrel by 0115 GMT. The international benchmark settled down 0.7 percent on Thursday after hitting its highest since May 30 at $67.52 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 674.26 crore Tuesday, provisional data with the exchanges showed.