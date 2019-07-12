In association with
Rupee opens little changed at 68.42 a dollar, bond yields rise

Updated : July 12, 2019 09:12 AM IST

At 09:10 AM, the rupee was trading at 68.52 a dollar, down 8 paise from its Thursday’s close of 68.44.
In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were up 0.62 percent to 6.53 percent from its previous close of 6.49 percent.
