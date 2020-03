The rupee opened 28 paise higher against dollar on Wednesday. The currency started at 73.81 per dollar versus previous close of 74.09. On Monday, the rupee settled lower tracking heavy selling in domestic equity market amid rising concerns over coronavirus-led economic slowdown. Currency markets were shut on Tuesday on account of Holi.

Asian shares and Wall Street futures, meanwhile, fell on Wednesday as growing scepticism about Washington's stimulus package to fight the coronavirus outbreak knocked the steam out of an earlier rally. Markets had been recovering from a brutal global selloff on Monday that was triggered by the double shock of an oil price crash and the worsening outbreak.

Oil prices climbed for a second day on Wednesday, lifted by hopes that US producers will cut output, but gains were limited compared with Monday's crash.

Brent crude futures rose $1.44, or 3.9 percent, to $38.66 a barrel by 0226 GMT or 7:56 am IST.