The Indian rupee opens slightly higher against dollar on Monday. The domestic currency started at 72.07 per dollar against Friday's close of 72.18.

Asian shares, meanwhile, steadied from early losses on Monday as investors placed their hopes on a coordinated global monetary policy response to weather the damaging economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

Pandemic fears pushed markets off a precipice last week, wiping more than $5 trillion from global share value as stocks cratered to their steepest slump in more than a decade.

Oil prices pared losses after earlier hitting multi-year lows on Monday as hopes that a bigger than expected production cut from OPEC and stimulus from central banks could offset economic gloom from the coronavirus outbreak.

Brent crude was at $50.32 a barrel, up 65 cents, or 1.3 percent, by 0105 GMT or 6:53 am, after earlier dropping to $48.40, the lowest since July 2017.