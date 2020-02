The Indian rupee opens mildly higher against dollar on Tuesday. The domestic currency started at 71.85 per dollar against Monday's close of 71.92.

Asian share markets, meanwhile, were trying to stabilise on Tuesday after a wave of early selling petered out and Wall Street futures managed a solid bounce, allowing investors to take a break from coronavirus fears.

Some dealers cited a Wall Street Journal report on a possible vaccine as helping sentiment, though human tests of the drug might not start until the end of April.

Oil steadied after shedding nearly 4 percent on Monday. US crude was up 22 cents at $51.65, while Brent crude firmed 28 cents to $56.58.