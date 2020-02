The Indian rupee opens higher against dollar on Wednesday. The domestic currency started at 71.75 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 71.88.

Asian shares fell on Wednesday as a US warning to Americans to prepare for the possibility of a coronavirus pandemic drove another Wall Street tumble and pushed yields on safe-haven Treasuries to record lows.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both shed more than 3 percent on Tuesday in their fourth straight session of losses.

Crude prices edged up on Wednesday as investors covered short positions after three sessions of losses. Brent crude rose 42 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $55.37 a barrel by 0154 GMT or 7:24 am.