Rupee opens higher at 71.43 against dollar as Middle East tensions ease

Indian rupee opened on a higher note on Thursday against the US dollar as global markets stabilized after the US and Iran toned down their war rhetoric.

The local currency opened at Rs 71.43 per dollar against the previous close of Rs 71.69.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said Washington did not necessarily have to respond to Iranian attacks at American military bases in Iraq. The comments came after Iran fired rockets at US facilities in Iraq in response to the killing of its top general Qassem Soleimani.

Asian stocks, meanwhile, rebounded on Thursday and oil edged up, recouping some of the heavy losses from the previous session as the market rebalanced after Washington and Tehran looked to defuse a potential Middle East crisis.

Brent crude futures was last seen 55 cents, or 0.8 percent up at $65.99 a barrel after tumbling 4.1 percent on Wednesday.