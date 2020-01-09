Currency
Rupee opens higher at 71.43 against dollar as Middle East tensions ease
Updated : January 09, 2020 10:20 AM IST
The currency opened at Rs 71.43 per dollar against the previous close of Rs 71.69.
On Wednesday, the Indian rupee settled higher against the US dollar, but overall forex market sentiments remained subdued.
Foreign funds sold shares worth a net Rs 515.85 crore on Wednesday.
