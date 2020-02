The Indian rupee opened Wednesday's session on a mildly higher note against dollar. The domestic currency started at 71.21 per dollar against Tuesday's close of Rs 71.27.

Asian stocks, meanwhile, steadied on Wednesday as Chinese stocks nudged higher on hopes of additional stimulus to lessen the economic impact of a coronavirus outbreak, but risks remain as the illness continues to spread and the death toll neared 500.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, reversing out of a 1 percent slump in the previous session, boosted by producers weighing further output cuts to counter a potential squeeze on global oil demand resulting from China's fast-spreading coronavirus.

Brent crude oil futures were last seen 44 cents, or 0.8 percent up at $54.40 a barrel.