Rupee opens higher at 71.85 a dollar, bond yields rise

The rupee opened higher against the US dollar on Thursday, helped by a weaker greenback.

At 09:06 AM, the rupee was trading at 71.90 a dollar, up 22 paise from its Wednesdayâ€™s close of 72.12. The home currency opened at 71.85 and touched a high and a low of 71.84 and 71.93 a dollar, respectively.

In the currency market, the dollar fell against most major currencies, though gained on the safe-haven yen, as the UK parliamentary vote, a de-escalation in Hong Kongâ€™s political crisis coupled with positive economic data from the US and China lured investors to riskier assets.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar hit a one-week low of 98.390.

In the commodity markets, oil prices fell after an industry report showed a surprise build in US crude stockpiles.

International Brent crude was down 18 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $60.52 a barrel by 0040 GMT. On Wednesday, Brent rose 4.2 percent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 2,016.20 crore on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.