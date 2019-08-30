Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
Rupee opens higher at 71.77 a dollar, bond yields rise

Updated : August 30, 2019 09:13 AM IST

At 09:10 AM, the rupee was trading at 71.72 a dollar, up 8 paise from its Thursdayâ€™s close of 71.80.
In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were up 0.24 percent at 6.57 percent from the previous close of 6.55 percent.
