Rupee opens higher at 71.67 a dollar, bond yields fall

Updated : September 09, 2019 09:10 AM IST

At 09:06 AM, the rupee was trading at 71.65 a dollar, up 7 paise from its Fridayâ€™s close of 71.72.
In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were down 0.06 percent at 6.60 percent from the previous close of 6.60 percent.
