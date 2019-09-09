Rupee opens higher at 71.67 a dollar, bond yields fall

The rupee opened slightly higher against the US dollar on Monday, after rising consecutively in the past three sessions, as hopes of easing by global central banks enthused investors.

At 09:06 AM, the rupee was trading at 71.65 a dollar, up 7 paise from its Fridayâ€™s close of 71.72. The home currency opened at 71.67 and touched a high and a low of 71.64 and 71.72 a dollar, respectively.

Global stock markets advanced on China's new stimulus plan and after Fridayâ€™s soft US jobs report raised expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut.

In the currency market, the dollar was confined to a narrow range versus the yen as traders weighed the prospect of US interest rate cuts against their demand for safe-haven assets.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies rose 0.03 percent to 98.447.

Traders are likely to take their cues from the European Central Bank, which is all but certain to approve new stimulus measures on Thursday, as major central banks line up support measures for a weakening global economy, reported Reuters.

In the commodity markets, oil rose after a Saudi official said there would be no change in Saudi Arabiaâ€™s OPEC policy following the appointment of Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as the new energy minister of Saudi Arabia.

Global benchmark Brent was up 7 cents at $61.61 a barrel by 0106 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate was 20 cents, or 0.3 percent, higher at $56.72 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, pulling out Rs 561.17 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.