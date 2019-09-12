Rupee opens higher at 71.43 a dollar, bond yields fall
Updated : September 12, 2019 09:20 AM IST
At 09:06 AM, the rupee was trading at 71.43 a dollar, up 23 paise from its Wednesdayâ€™s close of 71.66.
In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were down 0.22 percent at 6.67 percent from the previous close of 6.68 percent.
