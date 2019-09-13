Rupee opens higher at 71.01 a dollar, bond yields rise

The rupee opened higher against the US dollar on Friday, extending gains to a seventh session, on the back of weakness in crude oil. At 09:06 AM, the rupee was trading at 70.93 a dollar, up 20 paise from its Thursdayâ€™s close of 71.13. The home currency opened at 71.01 and touched a high and a low of 70.91 and 71.01 a dollar, respectively.

In the currency market, the dollar gained against the perceived safe-haven yen amid signs of easing trade worries between the US and China.

The dollar was a tad higher at 108.170 yen, hovering near a six-week high versus the Japanese currency.

China exempted a basket of US goods from its own tariffs while U.S. President Donald Trump said he would delay a scheduled tariff hike by two-weeks in October, reported Reuters.

In the commodity markets, oil futures fell on Friday as optimism over an end to the US-China trade war faded, leaving prices set for a weekly loss after days of wild gyrations.

Brent crude was down 17 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $60.21 a barrel by 0053 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was off by 14 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $54.95.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, pulling out Rs 188.08 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.