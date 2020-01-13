#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Rupee opens higher at 70.79 against dollar

Updated : January 13, 2020 09:33 AM IST

Oil prices edged down as fears of conflict between the United States and Iran eased.
Asian shares paused near 19-month peaks ahead of the expected signing on a Sino-US trade deal.
Brent crude was last seen 13 cents, or 0.2 percent down at $64.85 per barrel.

