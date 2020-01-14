Currency
Rupee opens higher at 70.74 against dollar
Updated : January 14, 2020 09:42 AM IST
Asian shares hit a 7-month high, China's yuan jumped and safe-harbour assets slipped on Tuesday.
Oil prices edged higher as investors focused on the signing of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China.
Brent crude was last seen 16 cents, or 0.3 percent up at $64.36 per barrel.
