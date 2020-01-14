Rupee opens higher at 70.74 against dollar

The Indian rupee opened on higher note against the dollar on Tuesday.

The local currency opened at 70.74 per dollar against Monday's close of 70.86

Asian shares hit a 7-month high, China's yuan jumped and safe-harbour assets slipped on Tuesday, amid signs of goodwill between China and the United States, as the world's two biggest economies prepared to sign a truce in their trade war.

Oil prices edged higher as investors focused on the signing of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China, the world's top oil consumers, and on expectations of a drawdown in US crude oil inventories.

However, price gains were capped by receding Middle East tensions, with both Tehran and Washington desisting from any further escalation after this month's clashes.