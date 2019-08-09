#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Currency
Bonds

Rupee opens higher at 70.55 a dollar, bond yields rise

Updated : August 09, 2019 09:10 AM IST

At 09:10 AM, the rupee was trading at 70.48 a dollar, up 21 paise from its Thursdayâ€™s close of 70.69.
In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were up 0.08 percent to 6.41 percent from its previous close of 6.40 percent.
Rupee opens higher at 70.55 a dollar, bond yields rise
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Opening Bell: Sensex gains 200 points, Nifty above 11,100 level on FPI surcharge rollback hopes

Opening Bell: Sensex gains 200 points, Nifty above 11,100 level on FPI surcharge rollback hopes

GAIL Q1 Earnings Preview: Here's what to expect

GAIL Q1 Earnings Preview: Here's what to expect

NCC Q1 results today: What you should watch out for

NCC Q1 results today: What you should watch out for

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV