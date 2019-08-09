Rupee opens higher at 70.55 a dollar, bond yields rise

The rupee opened higher against the US dollar on Friday, aided by a weaker dollar.

At 09:10 AM, the rupee was trading at 70.48 a dollar, up 21 paise from its Thursdayâ€™s close of 70.69. The home currency opened at 70.55 and touched a high and a low of 70.48 and 70.56 a dollar, respectively.

In the currency market, the dollar fell against the yen on renewed concerns about the US-China trade dispute after a report that the White House is delaying a decision on allowing US companies to do business with Chinaâ€™s Huawei Technologies.

The Bloomberg report on Huawei sparked a flurry of risk-off trades which also pushed up gold prices and sent US stock futures lower.

The dollar fell 0.2 percent to 105.84 yen, on course for its second weekly decline.

In commodity markets, oil jumped more than 2 percent on Thursday on expectations that falling prices could lead to production cuts.

Brent crude rose 0.4 percent to $57.63 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 0.5 percent to $52.79.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 383.66 crore on Wednesday, provisional data showed.