Rupee opens higher at 69.05 a dollar, G20 summit in focus

The rupee opened slightly higher against the US dollar on Friday, supported by easing crude oil prices and steady greenback.

At 09:10 AM, the rupee was trading at 68.94 a dollar, up 13 paise from its Thursday’s close of 69.07. The home currency opened at 69.05 and touched a high and a low of 68.93 and 69.06 a dollar, respectively.

According to traders, rupee is likely to trade in a narrow range ahead of the G20 Summit, which is taking place amidst ongoing US-China trade tiff and rising tensions in the Middle East.

In the currency market, the dollar was steady as investors awaited a crucial meeting between the leaders of the United States and China at a Group of 20 summit over the weekend.

US President Donald Trump is set to hold the much-anticipated trade talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 in the western Japanese city of Osaka at 11:30 a.m. (0230 GMT) on Saturday.

The dollar traded at 107.73 yen, little changed on the day but on course for a 0.4 percent gain this week.

In commodity markets, oil prices eased ahead of Trump and Xi Jinping at the G20 summit and next week’s OPEC meeting.

Brent crude futures were down 39 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $66.16 per barrel by 0245 GMT.

Foreign investors bought shares worth Rs 106.26 crore on a net basis Wednesday, provisional data showed.