Rupee opens higher at 68.73 a dollar, bond yields fall

Updated : July 18, 2019 09:08 AM IST

At 09:10 AM, the rupee was trading at 68.74 a dollar, up 8 paise from its Wednesday’s close of 68.82.
In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were down 0.5 percent to 6.31 percent from its previous close of 6.35 percent.
cnbc two logos
