The Indian rupee opens flat against dollar on Thursday. The domestic currency started at 71.65 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 71.66.

Oil and Asian share markets, meanwhile, extended losses on Thursday as the rapid global spread of the coronavirus kept investors on edge and seeking safety in gold and bonds. Rising fears of a pandemic, which US health authorities have warned is likely, had already wiped more than $3.6 trillion from global stock markets by Wednesday's close.

China accounts for about 96 percent of cases and has instituted dire containment methods that have paralysed global supply chains.

But most new infections are now being reported elsewhere, with news on Thursday of a jump in cases in South Korea accompanied by a warning that the virus may be spreading in California..

South Korea reported 334 new cases on Thursday, its largest daily rise since its first case was confirmed on January 20. China reported 433 new infections.