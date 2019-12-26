Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes

Indian rupee opened flat on Thursday against the US dollar supported by the optimism over trade agreement between the US and China, analysts said.

Rupee opened at Rs 71.27 per dollar against the previous close of Rs 71.265.

The rupee depreciated by 9 paise to close at 71.265 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid heavy selling in domestic equities and steady rise in crude oil prices. Markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Christmas holiday.

Oil prices rose, buoyed by a potential breakthrough in the Sino-U.S. trade war and OPEC-led efforts to constrain supply, although trading was quiet as many markets were in holiday mode.

Brent crude was up 25 cents, or 0.37 percent, at $67.45 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate was up 25 cents, or 0.41 percent, at $61.36 a barrel.