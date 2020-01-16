#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Rupee opens flat against US dollar

Updated : January 16, 2020 09:29 AM IST

Global stocks rallied as US and China signed an initial trade deal.
This deal likely to bring much needed stability back to global markets, said experts.
Brent was last seen 45 cents or 0.7 percent up at $64.45.
