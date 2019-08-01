Rupee opens at over 1-month low of 69.19/$, dollar stands tall

The rupee opened at its lowest level since June 27 on Thursday, weighed down by the US dollar, which stood at a 2-year high.

At 09:10 AM, the rupee was trading at 69.14 a dollar, down 35 paise from its Wednesday’s close of 68.79. The home currency opened at 69.19, its lowest level since June 27 and touched a high and a low of 69.13 and 69.20 a dollar, respectively.

In the currency market, the dollar rose to a two-year peak against the euro as US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell ruled out a lengthy easing cycle.

In a widely expected move, the US central bank cut rates by 25 basis points to shore up the economy against risks including trade friction.

At a press conference after the Fed’s decision, Powell said “it’s not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts.” At the same time, he said, “I didn’t say it’s just one rate cut,” reported Reuters.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was last quoted at 98.516, close to a two-year high of 98.683 reached on Wednesday.

In commodity markets, oil prices fell more than $1 on Thursday, declining for the first time in six days, following the Fed policy decision.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell $1.06, or 1.6 percent, to $63.99 a barrel by 0037 GMT.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 1,497.07 crore on Wednesday, according to the provisional data.