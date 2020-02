The Indian rupee opens at lowest level since January 8 against dollar on Monday. The domestic currency started at 71.89 per dollar against Thursday's close of 71.65. Currency markets were shut on Friday on account of Mahashivratri.

Oil prices tumbled nearly 3 percent towards a one-week low on Monday as the rapid spread of the coronavirus in several countries outside China left investors fretting about a hit to demand.

Global shares also extended losses as concerns about the impact of the new virus grew, with the number of infections jumping in South Korea, Italy and Iran.

Brent crude fell by $1.69 or 2.9% to $56.81 a barrel by 0158 GMT or 7:28 am. US crude futures fell by $1.40 or 2.6% to $51.98.