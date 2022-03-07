Rupee opens at all time low inching towards 77/USD; 3.5% depreciation in 2022

The Indian rupee has depreciated 3.5 percent against the US greenback in 2022 and has a record low of 76.93 against the dollar.

The Indian rupee has been hit amidst the global economic turmoil caused by the Russia-Ukraine war . The Indian currency opened at a record low of 76.93 against the US dollar.

The rupee has depreciated 3.5 percent against the US greenback in 2022 and the main reason behind this is the persistent foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in domestic equities weighing on it, forex traders said.

Besides, sustained foreign fund outflows and a lacklustre trend in domestic equities also weighed on investor sentiment. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 76.85 against the US dollar, then slipped further to 76.98, registering a decline of 81 paise from the last close.

On Friday, the rupee fell by 23 paise to close at 76.17 against the US dollar, the lowest closing level since December 15, 2021. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.29 percent to 98.93.

Currency Depreciation vs $ in 2022 Indian Rupee 3.50% Turkish Lira 7.20% Russian Ruble 42.80% Ukrainian Hryvnia 11.50% Polish Zloty 12.40% Hungarian Forint 10% Indonesian Rupiah 0.90% Korean Won 3.20%

"The Rupee extended its weekly losses after global markets witnessed a sell-off this morning after Ukraine's state emergency service reported fire at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power plant...after shelling from Russian forces," Emkay Global Financial Services said in a note.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 9.38 per cent to USD 129.19 per barrel. The Indian Rupee started weak this Monday morning as the dollar spiked along with crude oil this morning, said Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.

Iyer added that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could be present to curb volatility. The US dollar and the yen are trading stronger this Monday morning in Asian trade as investors moved towards the safe-haven assets, Iyer noted.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 1,682.92 points or 3.10 percent lower at 52,650.89, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 459.95 points, or 2.83 percent, to 15,785.40.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 7,631.02 crore, according to stock exchange data.

