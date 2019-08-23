Rupee opens at 71.95 a dollar, trades at lowest level since December 2018

The rupee opened lower against the US dollar on Friday, as incessant foreign fund outflows weighed on sentiment.

At 09:10 AM, the rupee was trading at 71.99 a dollar, down 18 paise from its Thursdayâ€™s close of 71.81. The home currency opened at 71.95 and touched a high and a low of 71.92 and 72.00 a dollar, respectively.

The currency is down 4.6 percent this month and 3.1 percent in 2019.

Investors were awaiting government intervention to revive the slowing economy, but the sentiment took a hit after Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) K. Subramanian on Thursday said the Indian economy does not need a fiscal stimulus to tackle the ongoing economic slowdown.

"We can't expect the government to intervene every time some sectors go through sunset. Not all sectors are doing bad, some are doing well," the CEA said.

Mirroring the concerns, the rupee on Thursday plunged to 71.81, the lowest level since December 14, when it had closed at 71.90.

In the currency market, the dollar held steady in Asia ahead of the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech later in the day.

Powell gives a highly-awaited speech later Friday at a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, but doubts have emerged after two Fed officials said they saw no reason to cut interest rates again without new signs of economic weakness, reported Reuters.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was little changed at 98.170.

In the commodity markets, oil prices clawed back the previous dayâ€™s losses, with Brent nudging above $60 a barrel, as tighter supplies from key producers offset slowing demand growth.

Brent crude rose 10 cents to $60.02 a barrel by 0118 GMT, while US crude futures were at $55.38 a barrel, up 3 cents. Both contracts were on track for a second weekly gain.

Meanwhile, foreign investors pulled out Rs 902.99 crore from Indian equities on Thursday, as per exchange data.