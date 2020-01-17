Currency
Rupee opens 8 paise lower against dollar
Updated : January 17, 2020 09:19 AM IST
The domestic currency started the session at 70.99 per dollar against Thursday's close of Rs 70.91.
Asian shares rose on Friday after global stock indexes and Wall Street posted more records.
Oil prices were steady as investors braced for data expected to show China's economic growth last year slid to its slowest pace in 29 years.
