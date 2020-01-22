Rupee opens 7 paise higher against dollar

The Indian rupee opened Wednesday's session on a higher note.

The domestic currency started at 71.13 per dollar against Tuesday's close of Rs 71.20.

Asian stock markets, meanwhile, bounced as China's response to a virus outbreak tempered fears of a global pandemic, although Shanghai shares slipped amid worries about a hit to domestic demand and tourism.

Fears of contagion, particularly as millions travel for Lunar New Year festivities, has pushed stocks from record peaks.

Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday, extending the previous session's drops, as investors continue to shrug aside the impact of almost all of Libya's crude production being off-line amid plentiful supplies elsewhere.

Brent crude was last seen 13 cents, or 0.2 percent down at $64.46 a barrel.