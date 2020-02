The Indian rupee opened Monday's session on a higher note against dollar. The domestic currency started at 71.34 per dollar against Friday's close of Rs 71.40.

Stocks and oil, meanwhile, fell while safe-haven gold rose as the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak surpassed the SARS epidemic, raising alarm bells about its severity.

As many as 908 people have so far died in China's central Hubei province as of Sunday with most of the new deaths in the provincial capital of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Oiil prices on Monday extended their decline from an early January peak above $70 as the spectre of excess supplies loomed over the market.

Brent crude hit a low of $53.63 a barrel and was last seen at $54.09, down 38 cents.