Currency
Rupee opens 44 paise lower to hit record low of 75.68 against dollar as coronavirus spreads
Updated : March 23, 2020 09:26 AM IST
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 75.24 against dollar.
Asian shares, meanwhile, sank on Monday as a rising tide of national lockdowns threatened to overwhelm policymakers' frantic efforts to cushion what is likely to be a deep global recession
Oil prices fell on Monday as governments escalated lockdowns to curb the spread of the global coronavirus outbreak.