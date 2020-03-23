  • SENSEX
Only selective bank branches to be open in Delhi
10 powerful quotes to put bear market into perspective
Oil prices slump amid coronavirus chaos
Monday's big brokerage calls
Rupee opens 44 paise lower to hit record low of 75.68 against dollar as coronavirus spreads

Updated : March 23, 2020 09:26 AM IST

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 75.24 against dollar.
Asian shares, meanwhile, sank on Monday as a rising tide of national lockdowns threatened to overwhelm policymakers' frantic efforts to cushion what is likely to be a deep global recession
Oil prices fell on Monday as governments escalated lockdowns to curb the spread of the global coronavirus outbreak.
Rupee opens 44 paise lower to hit record low of 75.68 against dollar as coronavirus spreads

