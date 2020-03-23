Rupee opens 44 paise lower to hit record low of 75.68 against dollar as coronavirus spreads

The rupee opened 44 paise lower to hit record low at 75.68 against dollar on Monday as forex market continued to grapple with economic uncertainties due to fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, the rupee had settled at 75.24 against dollar.

Asian shares, meanwhile, sank on Monday as a rising tide of national lockdowns threatened to overwhelm policymakers' frantic efforts to cushion what is likely to be a deep global recession. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 3.8 percent, with New Zealand's market shedding a record 10 percent as the government closed all non-essential businesses.

Oil prices fell on Monday as governments escalated lockdowns to curb the spread of the global coronavirus outbreak that has slashed the demand outlook for oil and threatened a global economic contraction. Brent crude futures fell $1.09, or 4 percent, to $25.89 a barrel by 0209 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures was down 15 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $22.48 a barrel.