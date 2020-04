The Indian rupee opened 37 paise higher at 76.30 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 76.67. The rupee on Wednesday recovered from record low levels to settle higher against the greenback following gains in domestic stocks and some weakness in the greenback against global currencies.

The Indian equity benchmark indices also opened higher on Thursday tracking positive trends in Asian peers amid a rebound in crude oil prices.

At 9:25 am, the Sensex traded 95.94 points or 0.31 percent higher at 31,475.49, while the Nifty50 index gained 24.65 points or 0.27 percent to trade at 9,211.95.

Globally, oil extended gains amid signs that producers are cutting production to cope with a collapse in demand for fuel as the coronavirus outbreak ravages the world's economies.

Brent crude was up 33 cents, or 1.6 percent, at $20.70 a barrel by 0254 GMT after rising more than 5 percent on Wednesday.