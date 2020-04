The Indian rupee opened 32 paise stronger at 75.90 per dollar on Tuesday against Friday's close of 76.22. Forex markets were closed on Monday on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut the money market timing from earlier 9 am -5 pm to 10 am - 2 pm from April 7 to 17 in view of the ongoing coronavirus and subsequent lockdown.

Meanwhile, Indian indices also surged on Tuesday, in line with Asian peers, on signs of a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths globally.

Hong Kong futures were up and Australia futures also rose in early trade.

Oil futures resumed their decline, falling more than $1 per barrel on Monday, after Saudi Arabia and Russia delayed a key meeting aimed at resolving growing excess supplies at a time the pandemic has pushed down demand.

Prices had previously notched two sessions of double-digit gains on hopes the producers would meet and agree to production cuts.