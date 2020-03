Rupee opens 29 paise lower per dollar at 75.18 on Monday against previous close. On Friday, rupee had settled higher at 74.89 after the RBI announced various measures to stimulate growth amid coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country.

Asian shares, meanwhile, slid on Monday and oil prices took another tumble as fears mounted that the global shutdown for the coronavirus could last for months, doing untold harm to economies despite central banks' best efforts.

"We continue to mark down 1H20 global GDP forecasts as our assessment of both the global pandemic's reach and the damage related to necessary containment policies has increased," said JPMorgan economist Bruce Kasman. They now predict global GDP could fall at a 10.5 percent annualised rate in the first half of the year.