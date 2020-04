The Indian rupee opened 22 paise lower at 76.29 per dollar against previous close of 76.07. The rupee had settled on higher note on Thursday tracking gains in domestic equities and strength in Asian currencies. Forex traders said investor sentiment strengthened after the RBI said it would undertake additional purchase of government securities through open market operations (OMO).

Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Friday on profit-taking amid weakness in global markets.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 436.46 points or 1.37 percent lower at 31,426.62, while the Nifty50 index opened at 9,163.90, down 150.00 points or 1.61 percent.

Globally, Asian shares and US stock futures fell on Friday, spurred by doubts about progress in the development of drugs to treat COVID-19 and new evidence of U.S. economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.4 percent. U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were down 0.72 percent.