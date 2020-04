The Indian rupee opened 20 paise lower at 76.74 per dollar on Tuesday against Monday's close of 76.54. The rupee had settled on a lower note on Monday amid strengthening of the US currency overseas and a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Tuesday on broad-based selling amid negative global cues. At 9:15 am, the Sensex declined 811.81 points or 2.57 percent to 30,836.19 and the Nifty50 index opened 244.90 points or 2.64 percent lower at 9,016.95.

Globally, US oil prices recovered on Tuesday to trade in positive territory after sinking below $0 for the first time ever, but international benchmark Brent dipped as demand for crude slumps amid the coronavirus pandemic.