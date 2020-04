The Indian rupee opened 18 paise lower at 75.81 per dollar on Wednesay against previous close of 75.63. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced the timing of market hours for call money market, government securities market, currency market till April 17 (from 10 am to 2 pm) following the unprecedented situation that has emerged due to the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Indian domestic market opened on a weak note following its global peers but soon recouped losses to trade higher led by gains in pharma and auto stocks.

Asian stocks stepped back on Wednesday after two sessions of sharp gains as investors tempered their optimism about the coronavirus while death tolls were still mounting across the globe.

Not helping sentiment were wild swings in the oil market, where prices rebounded in Asia after sliding on Tuesday to leave traders feeling dizzy.

U.S. crude futures jumped 5.5 percent to $24.93 a barrel, having shed 9.4 percent the session before, while Brent crude added 75 cents to $32.62.

(With inputs from Reuters)