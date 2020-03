The rupee opens 15 paise higher at 76.07 against dollar on Tuesday. On Monday, the currency had settled at lifetime low of 76.22 against the greenback. According to experts, investor sentiments improved on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank as part of its effort to boost liquidity on Monday said it will conduct Rs 1 lakh crore of short-term variable repo auction.

The repo auctions will be conducted in two tranches. The first repo auction of Rs 50,000 crore was held on Monday. The second tranche of Rs 50,000 crore of repo auction will be conducted on Tuesday.

A Prasanna, Chief Economist of I-SEC Primary Dealership, however, said that steps taken are not enough.

"RBI will have to put together package in consultation with the government. I think it should consist of rate cut, some facility for corporate bonds and private placement. I do not think any auctions are possible in the government securities market for the next 1-2 months. The RBI should think along those lines and put in place enough facilities for that so that the market is not constrained or the market is not strained," he said.

Forex experts also said there are still concerns over the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the domestic as well as global economy. The number of deaths around the world linked to the new coronavirus has reached over 16,000. Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

Asian shares, meanwhile, traded higher on Tuesday as sentiment improved after the US Federal Reserve pledged to spend as much as needed to steady the financial system. US crude oil futures climbed nearly 3 percent on Tuesday in light trading as the Trump administration launched an effort to work with Saudi Arabia to stabilise oil prices.