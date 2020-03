The Indian rupee opened 13 paise higher at 75.52 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close. On Monday, it had settled at 75.65 against the greenback amid rise in coronavirus cases in the country and weak domestic equities.

Asian shares, meanwhile, managed a tentative rally on Tuesday as factory data from China held out the hope of a rebound in activity even as other countries across the globe all but shut down.

China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) bounced to 52.0 in March, up from a record-low 35.7 in February and topping forecasts of 45.0.

Analysts cautioned the index could overstate the true improvement as it measures the net balance of firms reporting an expansion or contraction in activity.

Oil recovered some ground on Tuesday as US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to discuss stabilising energy markets, but prices remain near 18-year lows as the coronavirus shutdown destroys demand.

Brent crude was up by 19 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $22.95 a barrel by 0051 GMT, after closing at $22.76 in the previous session, the lowest close since November 2002.