Rupee jumps 30 paise to 75.24 against US dollar

The rupee on Thursday extended its gains and jumped 30 paise to close at 75.24 (provisional) against the US dollar amid a positive trend in domestic equities. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 75.43 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 75.22 and a low of 75.44.

On Wednesday, the rupee had appreciated by 5 paise to close at 75.54 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the dollar index , which measures the greenback's strength against the basket of six currencies, rose 0.03 percent to 96.10.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.20 percent to USD 75.14 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 827.26 crore, as per stock exchange data.