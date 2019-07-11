Rupee jumps 27 paise to 68.31 a dollar in opening trade, bond yields fall

The rupee opened higher against the US dollar on Thursday, as the American currency took a back seat after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signalled that a rate cut could be coming soon.

At 09:10 AM, the rupee was trading at 68.36 a dollar, up 22 paise from its Wednesday’s close of 68.58. The home currency opened at 68.31 and touched a high and a low of 68.30 and 68.37 a dollar, respectively.

In the currency market, the dollar was sluggish after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell set the stage for a rate cut later this month.

Delivering the Fed's semi-annual monetary report to Congress, Powell sent the strongest signal yet that the central bank is ready to cut interest rates for the first time in a decade, possibly as soon as the July meeting.

The dollar dipped 0.1 percent to 108.31 yen, extending its slide from a six-week high of 108.99 set on Wednesday before Powell's testimony.

In commodity markets, US oil futures hit their highest in over a month as a potential hurricane threatened crude output in the Gulf of Mexico.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 11 cents at $60.54 a barrel while Brent crude futures were down 5 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $66.96 a barrel, after ending Wednesday up 4.4 percent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 674.26 crore Tuesday, provisional data with the exchanges showed.