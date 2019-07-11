In association with
Rupee jumps 27 paise to 68.31 a dollar in opening trade, bond yields fall

Updated : July 11, 2019 09:15 AM IST

At 09:10 AM, the rupee was trading at 68.36 a dollar, up 22 paise from its Wednesday’s close of 68.58.
In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were fall 0.20 percent to 6.56 percent from its previous close of 6.54 percent.
