Rupee jumps 20 paise to 68.77 a dollar in opening trade, bond yields rise

Updated : July 19, 2019 09:08 AM IST

At 09:10 AM, the rupee was trading at 68.74 a dollar, up 23 paise from its Thursday’s close of 68.97.
In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were up 0.61 percent to 6.38 percent from its previous close of 6.35 percent.
