Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • currency>
    • Rupee inches 7 paise higher to 74.35 against US dollar in early trade

    Rupee inches 7 paise higher to 74.35 against US dollar in early trade

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Indian rupee gained 7 paise and touched 74.35 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, tracking positive domestic equities. Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as investors are awaiting cues from the US Fed's policy decision due on Wednesday.

    Rupee inches 7 paise higher to 74.35 against US dollar in early trade
    The Indian rupee gained 7 paise and touched 74.35 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, tracking positive domestic equities. Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as investors are awaiting cues from the US Fed's policy decision due on Wednesday.
    At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 74.36 against the dollar, then inched higher to 74.35, registering a gain of 7 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the rupee had settled at 74.42 against the US dollar.
    Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05 percent down at 92.60, as traders and investors will look to cues from the Fed's policy decision, due on Wednesday. Asian currencies have started marginally stronger against the greenback this Tuesday morning and could lend support, Reliance Securities said in a research note.
    On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 119.08 points or 0.23 percent higher at 52,971.35, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 49.95 points or 0.32 percent to 15,874.40. Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,376.79 crore, as per exchange data.
    Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.48 percent to USD 74.86 per barrel.
    Tags

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Axis Bank747.45 -8.85 -1.17
    Tech Mahindra1,108.95 -11.25 -1.00
    Dr Reddys Labs5,357.00 -54.25 -1.00
    HCL Tech992.35 -7.95 -0.79
    Sun Pharma697.85 -5.55 -0.79
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Axis Bank747.10 -9.05 -1.20
    Tech Mahindra1,108.55 -11.50 -1.03
    Dr Reddys Labs5,356.05 -53.10 -0.98
    Sun Pharma697.60 -5.95 -0.85
    HCL Tech992.55 -7.45 -0.75
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco417.20 17.15 4.29
    Bajaj Finance6,309.30 146.85 2.38
    Tata Steel1,326.75 28.80 2.22
    SBI431.20 7.90 1.87
    SBI Life Insura1,096.35 19.70 1.83
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finance6,315.00 152.85 2.48
    Tata Steel1,326.95 28.85 2.22
    SBI431.05 7.75 1.83
    Bajaj Finserv13,700.65 175.30 1.30
    ICICI Bank682.20 5.45 0.81

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.3875-0.0300-0.04
    Euro-Rupee87.77700.07500.09
    Pound-Rupee102.85600.17700.17
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67480.00070.11
    View More