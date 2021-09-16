Rupee inches 5 paise higher at 73.45 against US dollar in early trade

The Indian rupee inched higher by 5 paise to 73.45 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, tracking a firm trend in domestic equities. Forex traders said the broad weakness of the American currency in the overseas market and sustained foreign fund inflows supported the local unit, while high crude oil prices restricted the gains.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.51 against the dollar, then inched higher to 73.45, up 5 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 73.50 against the US dollar

The dollar index , which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.01 percent to 93.11. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 232.84 crore, as per exchange data.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 146.4 points or 0.25 percent higher at 58,869.60, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 40.85 points or 0.23 percent to 17,560.30.

According to experts, these announcements could lead to fund inflows and that may lead to strength in the rupee.