Rupee in wait-and-watch mode; Q2 GDP, US-China trade talks in focus
Updated : November 29, 2019 01:05 PM IST
Taking into account both domestic and global cues, we expect USD/INR to trade broadly in the range of 71.20 to 72.25.
Today's GDP data after higher CPI numbers will also give us a clear picture of what the central bank can think in the monetary policy meeting on December 3-5.
