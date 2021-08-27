Rupee hits two-month high against dollar

The Indian rupee hit a two-month high against the US dollar on Friday amid strength in the domestic equity market taking benchmark indices close to all-time highs. Weakness in the greenback overseas also supported the rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.17 against the dollar, then strengthened to trade below 74 against its previous close of 74.22 against the US dollar. That marked the first time the rupee came below the 74 mark since June 18.

The dollar index declined and was trading in a narrow range as investors awaited a key speech from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the annual Jackson Hole symposium.

Meanwhile, gains in the domestic equity market supported the rupee. The Sensex and Nifty were trading their record high levels in late afternoon deals on Friday. The 50-scrip index registered a new all-time high but only managed to rise marginally beyond that level.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were last seen trading 1.04 percent higher at $71.81 per barrel.

Further, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, dumping shares worth Rs 1,974.48 crore, exchange data showed. FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 6,873.74 crore in August so far.