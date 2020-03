The Indian rupee tumbled to hit record low against dollar on Thursday. The domestic currency opened 69 paise lower at 74.95 per dollar against previous close of 74.26. On Wednesday, the rupee had settled marginally lower amid sustained foreign fund outflows and heavy selling in domestic equities.

Forex traders said the Indian rupee failed to find a foothold as there are still concerns over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global as well as domestic economy.

Asian stocks, meanwhile, struggled to find their footing in volatile trade on Thursday, as the latest promise of stimulus from the European Central Bank propped up sentiment while the world struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil prices surged as much as nearly 20 percent on Thursday, bouncing back from days of heavy losses in a relief rally that may yet be short-lived, analysts warned, but which was stoked by economic stimulus efforts to ward off a global coronavirus recession.

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank said it will inject liquidity of Rs 10,000 crore through open market operations on Friday to maintain financial stability in the system.