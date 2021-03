The Indian rupee weakened to its lowest level in a month on Wednesday morning, tracking continued gains in the dollar index on the back of the rise in US bond yields.

The partially convertible rupee was at 73.52/53 per dollar at 10:07 am versus its previous close of 73.38 after touching 73.59 in opening deals, its weakest since March 1.

Traders expect higher demand for dollars due to the financial year-end in India as well and that is expected to keep pressure on the local unit.