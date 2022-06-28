The rupee fell 41 paise to hit its intra-day record low of 78.78 against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by persistent foreign capital outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 78.53 against the American dollar owing to persistent foreign fund outflows and slowdown fears. It fell further and touched its intra-day record low of 78.78, registering a fall of 41 paise from the last close.

"We believe India's external position remains relatively healthy, but with portfolio outflows expected to continue amid weakening global equity performance, and further deterioration in BoP in coming months, the risks of INR underperformance cannot be discounted," Emkay Global Financial services said in a research note.

Anand Rathi, Research Analyst, Commodities & Currencies Fundamental, said, “Indian Rupee spot notched a fresh record low of 78.5963 against dollar index on 28th June, owing to continued sell-off in equity markets coupled with elevated crude oil prices, which might weigh down on the net importer's fiscal balance. Rising crude oil prices once again bring back concerns on the inflation front, which might prompt the central banks to be very aggressive in hiking rates and thereby inducing a recession."

"Going forward, we expect the Rupee spot to depreciate towards 80/81 levels by the year-end as twin deficits add to pressure on the emerging market currency. The Fed is expected to hike rates by 75 bps in the July meeting, while the RBI meeting is not due until August, which could narrow the yield differentials between India and US, and might further weigh down on Rupee."

The dollar index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers — fell by 0.01 percent. Sensex drops 300 pts, Nifty below 15,750. In Asia, shares made marginal gains in Japan, South Korea and Australia, while it fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai.